Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,053 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.