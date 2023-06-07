KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Lifted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 648,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 81,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 276,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 1,567,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,825. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

