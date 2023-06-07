Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $613.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.06 and its 200 day moving average is $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

