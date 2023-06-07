Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

