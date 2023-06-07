Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Price Performance

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $802.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.