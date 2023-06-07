Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 941,373 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after buying an additional 711,497 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. 95,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,458. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $68.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

