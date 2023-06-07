Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. 18,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,746. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.