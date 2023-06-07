Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,082 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 302,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,578. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

