Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,404 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 465,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,747. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

