Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 930,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

