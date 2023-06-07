KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

