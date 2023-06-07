KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CEO Sells $7,338,405.69 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stuart Bradie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $61.95. 2,510,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 25.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

