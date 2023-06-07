K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.79

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 483828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.2733979 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

