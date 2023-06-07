JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Boosted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 256.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 4,298,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

