JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$38.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Parkland (TSE:PKIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.17. 116,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

