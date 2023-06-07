JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$38.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.17. 116,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.