JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 270

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 77,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,159. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

