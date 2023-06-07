Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.