Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 794 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 302,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,116. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

