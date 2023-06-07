Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,930 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,617. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

