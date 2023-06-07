Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE NIC traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock worth $107,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.