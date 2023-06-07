Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. 2,483,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

