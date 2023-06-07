Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,185 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 2.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 734,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

