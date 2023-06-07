Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833,167. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

