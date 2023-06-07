Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.62. 1,458,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,129. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

