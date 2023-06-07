Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 685,891 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

