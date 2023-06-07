John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

