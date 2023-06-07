Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 1,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GENC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

GENC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

