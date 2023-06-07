Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,623 shares of company stock worth $1,131,552. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
