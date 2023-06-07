Jayne Cottam Buys 62,830 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 62,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £30,158.40 ($37,491.80).
Assura Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,254.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.47.
Assura Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -7,500.00%.
About Assura
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
