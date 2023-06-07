Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 289767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.