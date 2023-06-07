J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.68. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,094.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.80 ($3.23).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

