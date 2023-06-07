iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.17

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 100410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

