iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.51

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 54479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

