iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,556. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

