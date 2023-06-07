iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. 1,109,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.