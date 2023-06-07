iShares Semiconductor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6507 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $480.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.93 and a 200 day moving average of $424.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $503.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

