iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after buying an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. 853,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

