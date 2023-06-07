iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $463,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,345. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.