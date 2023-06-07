iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Declares Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.0777 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 8.0 %

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 256,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,862. The company has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

