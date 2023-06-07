iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Announces Dividend of $0.21

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2111 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RING traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

