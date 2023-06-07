iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $1.06 (NASDAQ:IEUS)

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.057 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 13,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,697. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 125,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.