iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $1.06 (NASDAQ:IEUS)

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.057 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 13,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,697. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 125,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.