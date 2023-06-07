iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:SCZ)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9993 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 1,497,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5,595.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

