iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:TCHI)

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000.

