iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $22.21. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 24,550 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

