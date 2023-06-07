iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Plans Dividend of $0.95

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9529 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 8,882,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,665. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.