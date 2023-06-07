iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.20. iShares International Equity Factor ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 8,067 shares.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $946.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

