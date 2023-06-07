iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IFGL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,592. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

