iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1246 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 3,936,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

