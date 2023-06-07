iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 131,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.