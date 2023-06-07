iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.11. The stock had a trading volume of 618,180 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

